Mobile money drawing finance fundis Telecoms players are looking to e-commerce and other financial products for growth

A case can be made that as telecommunications providers venture into the world of financial services, they will be looking to fill their ranks with more finance-orientated executives.

This week SA’s largest mobile operator, Vodacom, announced the appointment of Raisibe Morathi as its new CFO. She joins Vodacom from Nedbank, where she was group CFO since 2009.