MTN SA names T-Systems CEO Dineo Molefe new CFO

MTN SA has named T-Systems SA CEO Dineo Molefe as its new CFO, effective from the beginning of December.

Molefe brings a wealth of experience to MTN, having served as CFO and held executive positions within the ICT, investment management and energy sectors, the group said in a statement.

She has held senior roles at Vodacom, Thebe Investments and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and has an established track record of leading and managing complex business transformation programs, the group said.

Earlier in August, MTN named finance head Ralph Mupita as the new CEO.

Mupita replaces Rob Shuter, who is leaving MTN to head a division of Britain’s BT Telecom in March 2021 after a four-year tenure.

