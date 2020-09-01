Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN SA names T-Systems CEO Dineo Molefe new CFO

The appointment comes the same month as the group announced Ralph Mupita would be the new CEO

01 September 2020 - 07:38 karl gernetzky
MTN. Picture: BLOOMBERG/NADINE HUTTON
MTN. Picture: BLOOMBERG/NADINE HUTTON

MTN SA has named T-Systems SA CEO Dineo Molefe as its new CFO, effective from the beginning of December.

Molefe brings a wealth of experience to MTN, having served as CFO and held executive positions within the ICT, investment management and energy sectors, the group said in a statement.

She has held senior roles at Vodacom, Thebe Investments and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and has an established track record of leading and managing complex business transformation programs, the group said.

Earlier in August, MTN named finance head Ralph Mupita as the new CEO. 

Mupita replaces Rob Shuter, who is leaving MTN to head a division of Britain’s BT Telecom in March 2021 after a four-year tenure.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MTN appoints CFO Ralph Mupita as group president and CEO

Mupita is likely to build on the steps taken by Rob Shuter to break the company free from the perception that it has a limited growth outlook
Companies
1 week ago

Wireless tower operator may deliver Africa’s biggest IPO in the US

Listing could value IHS Holding at $7bn, but the number of shares and price range have not yet been decided
Companies
1 week ago

MTN’s sale of Middle East business expected to boost 5G rollout in Africa

Mobile operator to sell its operations in Syria, Afghanistan, Iran and Yemen
Companies
2 weeks ago

