MTN’s sale of Middle East business expected to boost 5G rollout in Africa
16 August 2020 - 17:18
As MTN recovers from an almost two-thirds loss in value on the JSE in 2020, analysts expect the sale of the group’s Middle East operations and noncore businesses to boost its 5G rollout in its operations in Africa.
Africa’s largest mobile operator, which operates in 21 countries, launched its first commercial 5G services in SA at the end of June, using recently allocated spectrum.
