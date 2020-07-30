Companies / Telecoms & Technology Q&A: Great revenue potential exists for SA’s broadcast industry Interest from global companies is an opportunity for the local industry, says Roman Magis BL PREMIUM

A new partnership that will allow Africa’s largest pay TV operator, MultiChoice, to add content from international online streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to its platforms may point to a future of increased revenues and investment for the local entertainment sector, says new research from professional services company Accenture.

Roman Magis, principal director for video, advertising and content at Accenture Africa, spoke to Business Day about the direction the industry may be headed.