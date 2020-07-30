Companies / Telecoms & Technology COMPANY COMMENT Telkom’s BCX can take advantage of working-from-home trend With many professionals working from home, large conferences have also become a virtual affair BL PREMIUM

Telkom’s subsidiary, BCX, recently held a virtual tech conference called XCITE20, using a platform it created.

With many professionals having made the switch to working primarily at home due to social distancing, large conferences have also become a virtual affair in recent months. This may provide an opportunity for technology companies to create robust and easy-to-use online conferencing services, in the same way Zoom and Microsoft Teams have seen an increase in usage for meetings and learning.