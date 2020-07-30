Companies / Telecoms & Technology Nigeria subscriber growth boosts MTN MTN Nigeria data revenue and traffic rises but Covid-19 pandemic weighs on interim profits BL PREMIUM

A more than 10% subscriber jump in Nigeria, MTN’s largest market, during the first half of 2020 hints at strong subscriber growth for the group overall, offsetting likely losses in the SA market.

Nigeria contributes a third of MTN’s earnings. The subsidiary grew subscriber numbers by 6.8-million to 71.1-million in the six months to June.