Nigeria subscriber growth boosts MTN
MTN Nigeria data revenue and traffic rises but Covid-19 pandemic weighs on interim profits
30 July 2020 - 19:06
A more than 10% subscriber jump in Nigeria, MTN’s largest market, during the first half of 2020 hints at strong subscriber growth for the group overall, offsetting likely losses in the SA market.
Nigeria contributes a third of MTN’s earnings. The subsidiary grew subscriber numbers by 6.8-million to 71.1-million in the six months to June.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now