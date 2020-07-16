Companies / Telecoms & Technology Bryan Habana’s app brings fight to traditional payday lenders Paymenow allows employees to cash out a percentage of their earnings before payday BL PREMIUM

A Stellenbosch-based fintech start-up says it is using some of the same techniques used by gaming companies to give employees access to their earnings instead of having to wait for the end of the month, while promoting financial education.

Founded in August 2019, Paymenow is an app that allows employees to cash out a percentage of their earnings — before payday — and this amount is then deducted come payday.