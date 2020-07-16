Bryan Habana’s app brings fight to traditional payday lenders
Paymenow allows employees to cash out a percentage of their earnings before payday
16 July 2020 - 11:10
A Stellenbosch-based fintech start-up says it is using some of the same techniques used by gaming companies to give employees access to their earnings instead of having to wait for the end of the month, while promoting financial education.
Founded in August 2019, Paymenow is an app that allows employees to cash out a percentage of their earnings — before payday — and this amount is then deducted come payday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now