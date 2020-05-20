Naspers-backed crypto exchange Luno eyes Kenya and Ghana

Naspers-backed cryptocurrency platform Luno is in talks about expanding in Kenya and Ghana to extend its African footprint, as bitcoin has rallied 99% over the past two months during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s markets we have a keen interest in, and Ghana and Kenya are high on our list,” Luno GM Marius Reitz said. While the outbreak has been beneficial in terms of transactions doubling on the exchange, it has become harder to travel to talk to stakeholders, he said.

The exchange — which trades bitcoin, ethereum, XRP and litecoin — recently moved beyond SA and Nigeria to start operating in Zambia and Uganda, he said. The SA company employs 400 people, across seven offices in Africa, Europe and Asia.