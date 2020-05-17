Monetary stars align for bitcoin
The appeal of bitcoin right now is that the Covid-19 crisis may reduce the purchasing power of fiat currency
17 May 2020 - 00:23
It has been a landmark week for bitcoin, the cryptocurrency better known for wild speculation than as a transactional vehicle.
It joined the rest of the world's assets in plunging in value during a mid-March stock market crash over the Covid-19 crisis. Since then it has been one of the best-performing asset classes in the world.
