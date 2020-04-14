Cell C signs data deal with Competition Commission

Cell C, has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Competition Commission on the implementation of mobile industry measures to improve access to data and increase pricing transparency for consumers, the authority said on Monday.

The agreement comes after a two-year investigation by the Competition Commission, which found that the cost of mobile data was too high for SA consumers and called on MTN and Vodacom to cut their data prices 30%-50%, or face prosecution.

The commission said the agreement was “a voluntary commitment by Cell C as there were no adverse findings or contemplated prosecution against them in this regard”.

Cell C's offer will be focused on some free data products, increased transparency and notifications, together with zero-rated services to public benefit organisations (PBOs).

In its report, the commission had given all mobile operators three months to offer all prepaid subscribers a lifeline package of daily free data “to ensure all citizens have data access on a continual basis, regardless of income levels.”

To manage risk of fraudulent usage or abuse, one bundle per device per day will be given to eliminate customers using multiple SIMs to gain more than the allowed allocation each day. In addition, no video or music streaming will be accessible using these bundles other than on YouTube, where there is some education or health content available to the public. This means Cell C customers will not be able to access services such as Netflix, Showmax, Google movies, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Spotify, Joox, Google or Apple Music using these lifeline data products.

For transparency Cell C will implement effective rate notifications that will allow customers to check usage per megabyte (MB) price. This system will be implemented in the next 6-9 months.

Customers will also have zero-rated access to websites of designated PBOs, including national and local government content focused on education, health and electricity, among others.

In a statement, commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said: “The negotiations with Cell C and this agreement is a further demonstration of the commission’s desire to bring about transformation in the data services market that promotes greater access to internet and digital inclusion.”

“The agreement further moves the industry towards a common approach to zero-rating of public benefit sites and transparency,” he said.

In March, Vodacom became the first major operator to reach an agreement with the commission. The operator cut prices on its data bundles by up to 40% from the start of April, with MTN saying it would cut its prices by up to 50% as from mid-April.

MTN is yet to reach an agreement with the competition watchdog.

In March, fixed-line operator Telkom launched new products that will reduce wholesale prices to internet service providers (ISPs), as part of its agreement with the commission, after the inquiry had also found that its subsidiary, Openserve, was overcharging ISPs for moving data from a local area to one of the major data centres in the country.

