Telkom agrees to cut wholesale broadband prices, competition body says

Fixed-line operator Telkom has reached an agreement with the Competition Commission to substantially reduce wholesale broadband access costs, the commission said on Monday.

The agreement comes after a two-year investigation by the Competition Commission, which found that Telkom subsidiary Openserve was overcharging internet service providers (ISPs) for moving data from a local area to one of the major data centres in the country.

In December 2019, the commission instructed Openserve to reduce pricing for IP Connect within two months. IP Connect allows ISPs to connect to Openserve’s broadband network to enable it to provide high-speed internet to customers. Openserve houses all Telkom’s fixed-line network infrastructure and sells capacity to other companies at wholesale prices.

In March, Telkom announced new IP Connect prices from Openserve as part following the outcome of the commission's inquiry into high data prices.

The commission said Openserve would introduce a new wholesale product suite to replace IP Connect. The structure and the proposed initial pricing of this new offering from Openserve would reduce wholesale charges to ISPs for fibre broadband wholesale customers and “in this way remove the pricing concerns raised in respect of IP Connect”.