New spectrum: A good thing, but temporary

It’s taken the Covid-19 crisis for the government to finally free up desperately needed spectrum to SA’s mobile operators, which have experienced a surge in demand for data as the lockdown forces most corporate employees to work from home.

Two weeks ago Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, minister of communications & digital technologies, instructed the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) to issue new spectrum to allow operators to expand the network during the nationwide lockdown.

Spectrum is the radio frequency on which data and information are carried. And for at least a decade operators have been pleading with the state to release more of it.

The caveat, though, is that this sudden largesse is only temporary.

Ndabeni-Abrahams, in an interview with the FM, said the allocation was strictly for the lockdown period, and would run parallel to a long-term allocation process which was (finally) set in motion at the end of last year.