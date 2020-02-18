Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN security investment paying off in battery theft cases The mobile operator said 703 batteries at cellphone towers were stolen from its base stations in January alone BL PREMIUM

SA’s second largest mobile operator, MTN, which has been battling rising security and energy costs at its cellphone towers, said on Tuesday that it had recovered stolen batteries worth R1.2m.

This was achieved through joint efforts with law enforcement and industry players that have been increasing security at the cellphone towers to combat vandalism and theft.