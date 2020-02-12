MTN share price surges on expected earnings growth
The surge added about R7bn to the company’s value on the JSE
12 February 2020 - 11:59
Shares in Africa’s largest mobile operator MTN surged on Wednesday morning, adding about R7bn to the company’s value on the JSE thanks to a trading update this week that forecasts double-digit earnings growth.
MTN shares were trading 5.2% higher at 10.50am on Wednesday morning.
