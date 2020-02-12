Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN share price surges on expected earnings growth The surge added about R7bn to the company’s value on the JSE BL PREMIUM

Shares in Africa’s largest mobile operator MTN surged on Wednesday morning, adding about R7bn to the company’s value on the JSE thanks to a trading update this week that forecasts double-digit earnings growth.

MTN shares were trading 5.2% higher at 10.50am on Wednesday morning.