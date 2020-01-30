Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN takes another swing at mobile money in SA SA’s second-largest mobile operator has relaunched the service in an effort to replicate the success it has found in other markets BL PREMIUM

SA’s second-largest mobile operator, MTN, has officially relaunched its mobile money service in the country in an effort to replicate the success it has found in other markets.

On Thursday, the operator said it has partnered with financial services firm Ubank on the project. The agreement allows Ubank to facilitate participation in MoMo, enabling customers and consumers to transact and make payments using the service.