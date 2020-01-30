MTN takes another swing at mobile money in SA
SA’s second-largest mobile operator has relaunched the service in an effort to replicate the success it has found in other markets
30 January 2020 - 12:00
SA’s second-largest mobile operator, MTN, has officially relaunched its mobile money service in the country in an effort to replicate the success it has found in other markets.
On Thursday, the operator said it has partnered with financial services firm Ubank on the project. The agreement allows Ubank to facilitate participation in MoMo, enabling customers and consumers to transact and make payments using the service.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.