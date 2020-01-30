Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN seeks to raise R60bn from sale of assets

30 January 2020 - 18:27 Loni Prinsloo and Tope Alake
Picture: AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Picture: AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

MTN Group is looking to raise as much as R60bn from an extended asset-sale plan, with stakes in a towers business and the carrier’s Nigerian unit among those earmarked for sale.

Africa’s biggest mobile phone company has generated about R14bn since implementing a strategy to offload non-essential businesses in March, and is ready to step up the process, MTN said in an e-mailed response to questions on Thursday.

IHS Holdings, the continent’s largest operator of wireless towers, is on the list and the Johannesburg-based company valued its stake in the firm at R23bn in June, a spokesperson said.

MTN is looking to reduce majority ownership of its business in Nigeria, the carrier’s biggest and most profitable market, after the country’s attorney-general dropped a claim for $2bn (R29bn) in back taxes. About 14% of the Lagos-listed operation could be sold, MTN said, reducing the stake to about 65%.

MTN is raising money to pay down debt and simplify a portfolio of telecom businesses that spreads across Africa and the Middle East. The company is focusing investment on its main markets — including $1.6bn for Nigeria announced on Wednesday — and is “seriously investigating” the prospect of taking part in a planned privatisation of Ethiopia’s phone monopoly, according to the spokesperson.

IHS is reviving plans for an initial public offering, people with knowledge of the situation said in 2019, after scrapping a US share sale in 2018. The Mauritius-based company declined to comment.

MTN has sold minority stakes in two tower joint ventures for $523m, redeemed preference shares in Nigeria and offloaded e-commerce businesses such as booking site Travelstart since starting the sale programme in 2019.

Bloomberg

MTN to invest R23bn in Nigeria

The mobile operator wants to expand its operations after winning several reprieves from authorities
Companies
9 hours ago

MTN takes another swing at mobile money in SA

SA’s second-largest mobile operator has relaunched the service in an effort to replicate the success it has found in other markets
Companies
6 hours ago

Cell C default piles on pressure to speed up turnaround strategy

Blue Label slumps almost 13.52% as Cell C defaults on almost R3bn of debt
Companies
1 day ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

MTN share price gains 5% as Nigeria withdraws tax demand

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN’s ‘protection racket’ for the Taliban

Money & Investing

MTN raises R14bn in one year from sale of noncore assets

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.