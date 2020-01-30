MTN seeks to raise R60bn from sale of assets

MTN Group is looking to raise as much as R60bn from an extended asset-sale plan, with stakes in a towers business and the carrier’s Nigerian unit among those earmarked for sale.

Africa’s biggest mobile phone company has generated about R14bn since implementing a strategy to offload non-essential businesses in March, and is ready to step up the process, MTN said in an e-mailed response to questions on Thursday.

IHS Holdings, the continent’s largest operator of wireless towers, is on the list and the Johannesburg-based company valued its stake in the firm at R23bn in June, a spokesperson said.

MTN is looking to reduce majority ownership of its business in Nigeria, the carrier’s biggest and most profitable market, after the country’s attorney-general dropped a claim for $2bn (R29bn) in back taxes. About 14% of the Lagos-listed operation could be sold, MTN said, reducing the stake to about 65%.