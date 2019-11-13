Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Spar dividend rises by almost double digits as liquor sales surge

13 November 2019 - 08:11 karl gernetzky
Spar. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Spar. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Spar Group has hiked its full-year payout to shareholders by almost double on the back of strong performance in its core Southern Africa operations, where liquor sales surged 17.6% in the year to end-September.

The retailer, which operates in Southern Africa, Ireland and Switzerland, registered 8% growth in turnover to R74.3bn in Spar Southern Africa, while a weaker rand boosted turnover growth in its Irish business 10.4% to R24.8bn.

Profit before tax rose 12.9% to R9.8bn, with headline earnings per share rising 16.9% to 1,129.1c.

The board declared a dividend of 800c per share, a 9.7% rise from the previous period.

Spar’s Irish business notched up euro-denominated growth of 6.2% to €1.5bn, boosted by recent acquisitions, including the 4 Aces wholesale business in May 2018.

The group’s Swiss business had turnover growth of 5.88% to R10.4bn, though operating profit declined by a third to R83.3m, exclusively attributed to an aggressive marketing initiative that failed to deliver the expected increase in turnover.

Spar, which is headed by Graham O’Connor, expects consumers will remain under financial pressure in the medium term, while its outlook in Ireland continues to be clouded by Brexit concerns.

“Confidence is expected to remain unchanged in the medium term and this will add further pressure to a constrained spending outlook,” the group said.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Spar’s share price was up 4.14% to R206.20.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

'Personality clash' at the bottom of Spar row

In a David and Goliath showdown, a family-owned business has hauled the Spar Group to court in a battle for control of 41 stores in KwaZulu-Natal, ...
Business
3 days ago

Food retail: a bigger slice of the pie

Pick n Pay’s phlegmatic CEO described the firm’s latest results as ‘respectable’. The market thinks otherwise
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Retailers feel consumers' pain

Many outlets will be hoping for a Black Friday bonanza
Business
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Retailers feel consumers' pain

Business

Improved retail performance boosts Clicks to record high

Companies / Retail & Consumer

JSE faces risk-off trade on Wednesday amid trade-war uncertainty

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.