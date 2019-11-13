Spar dividend rises by almost double digits as liquor sales surge

Spar Group has hiked its full-year payout to shareholders by almost double on the back of strong performance in its core Southern Africa operations, where liquor sales surged 17.6% in the year to end-September.

The retailer, which operates in Southern Africa, Ireland and Switzerland, registered 8% growth in turnover to R74.3bn in Spar Southern Africa, while a weaker rand boosted turnover growth in its Irish business 10.4% to R24.8bn.

Profit before tax rose 12.9% to R9.8bn, with headline earnings per share rising 16.9% to 1,129.1c.

The board declared a dividend of 800c per share, a 9.7% rise from the previous period.

Spar’s Irish business notched up euro-denominated growth of 6.2% to €1.5bn, boosted by recent acquisitions, including the 4 Aces wholesale business in May 2018.

The group’s Swiss business had turnover growth of 5.88% to R10.4bn, though operating profit declined by a third to R83.3m, exclusively attributed to an aggressive marketing initiative that failed to deliver the expected increase in turnover.

Spar, which is headed by Graham O’Connor, expects consumers will remain under financial pressure in the medium term, while its outlook in Ireland continues to be clouded by Brexit concerns.

“Confidence is expected to remain unchanged in the medium term and this will add further pressure to a constrained spending outlook,” the group said.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Spar’s share price was up 4.14% to R206.20.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za