Business Retailers feel consumers' pain August retail sales grew 1.1% year on year, compared with 2% in July BL PREMIUM

Figures released this week provide further evidence of the bleak outlook for retailers, many of which will be hoping for a shot in the arm on Black Friday.

August retail sales grew 1.1% year on year, compared with 2% in July, according to Stats SA data. Retailers of household furniture, appliances and equipment were the major contributors to growth at 4.5%.