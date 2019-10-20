Retailers feel consumers' pain
August retail sales grew 1.1% year on year, compared with 2% in July
20 October 2019 - 00:09
Figures released this week provide further evidence of the bleak outlook for retailers, many of which will be hoping for a shot in the arm on Black Friday.
August retail sales grew 1.1% year on year, compared with 2% in July, according to Stats SA data. Retailers of household furniture, appliances and equipment were the major contributors to growth at 4.5%.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.