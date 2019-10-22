Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Prosus makes R93bn hostile bid for UK’s Just Eat

22 October 2019 - 11:24 karl gernetzky
Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk at the opening of trading for the debut of the new Prosus unit of Naspers at the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Picture: BLOOMBERG/JASPER JUNIAN
Naspers’ Netherlands-listed internet arm Prosus has made a R93bn hostile bid for UK-based online delivery service Just Eat.

Prosus offer of 710p per share in cash for the London-listed Just Eat represents about a 20% premium to its share price at Monday’s close, and comes as that company considers merger with rival Takeaway.com.

Prosus said it had approached the board of directors of Just Eat with a number of indicative proposals to acquire it, but had failed to reach an agreement. “Consequently, Prosus is making this announcement to give Just Eat shareholders the opportunity to consider the offer.”

Prosus said it believes the Takeaway.com merger will not address Just Eat’s investment needs, as it requires a substantial investment to maintain its market position in the face of stiff competition.

“We believe that Just Eat’s customers and restaurant partners will ultimately benefit from more delivery options, greater restaurant choice as well as improved service and delivery speeds driven by the combined group’s expertise in product and technology innovation, supported by increased capital investment in the business,” Prosus said. “As a combined group, we see significant growth and value-creation potential.”

Prosus was listed separately on September 11, and includes Naspers’s prized stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent.

Prosus has spent about $2.8bn (R41bn) since 2016 investing in the food delivery sector, with investments including Swiggy in India and iFood in Latin America.

“We are very excited about the long-term potential of the food delivery space and it is a sector we are committed to,” the company said.

The Prosus share price was flat at R1,086.52 as of 11am on Tuesday morning. Just Eat was up 24% in London.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Naspers still believes in long-term value investing

CEO says the company will make further investments in classifieds, food delivery and payment businesses
Companies
1 week ago

Naspers SA’s CEO hunts for ‘next big thing’

Local face of tech giant has R1.4bn to invest in start-ups
Business
1 week ago

Naspers untouched by trade war, says CEO

Bob van Dijk says China-US tensions are unlikely to affect the company’s businesses because of its local tie-ups
Companies
1 week ago

