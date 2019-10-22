Prosus makes R93bn hostile bid for UK’s Just Eat

Naspers’ Netherlands-listed internet arm Prosus has made a R93bn hostile bid for UK-based online delivery service Just Eat.

Prosus offer of 710p per share in cash for the London-listed Just Eat represents about a 20% premium to its share price at Monday’s close, and comes as that company considers merger with rival Takeaway.com.

Prosus said it had approached the board of directors of Just Eat with a number of indicative proposals to acquire it, but had failed to reach an agreement. “Consequently, Prosus is making this announcement to give Just Eat shareholders the opportunity to consider the offer.”

Prosus said it believes the Takeaway.com merger will not address Just Eat’s investment needs, as it requires a substantial investment to maintain its market position in the face of stiff competition.

“We believe that Just Eat’s customers and restaurant partners will ultimately benefit from more delivery options, greater restaurant choice as well as improved service and delivery speeds driven by the combined group’s expertise in product and technology innovation, supported by increased capital investment in the business,” Prosus said. “As a combined group, we see significant growth and value-creation potential.”

Prosus was listed separately on September 11, and includes Naspers’s prized stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent.

Prosus has spent about $2.8bn (R41bn) since 2016 investing in the food delivery sector, with investments including Swiggy in India and iFood in Latin America.

“We are very excited about the long-term potential of the food delivery space and it is a sector we are committed to,” the company said.

The Prosus share price was flat at R1,086.52 as of 11am on Tuesday morning. Just Eat was up 24% in London.

