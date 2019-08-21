Blue Label share price closes at its lowest since listing

The Blue Label Telecoms share price suffered more losses on Wednesday as concerns about its associate Cell C continue to weigh on the group.

The telecoms group closed 4.18% down on Wednesday to a record low of R2.98. This is Blue Label’s lowest close since the company listed in November 2007. So far this week, the stock is down about 13% putting its market capitalisation at R2.72bn.

Ruhan du Plessis, analyst at Avior Capital Markets, said the market is mainly concerned about Blue Label’s delay in releasing its financial results and if Cell C can get funding.

Cell C, which has struggled to make consistent profits since it became SA’s third mobile operator in 2001, is grappling with a hefty debt burden.

Blue Label’s earnings which were expected to be released next week, were moved to the end of September when the company announced on Monday it expects earnings for the year to May to drop by 20%.

“Following delays in results from Sasol, any other delays will also be punished by the market it seems,” Du Plessis said.

Sasol shocked the market last week when it delayed the release of its full-year earnings report by a month to provide time for the completion of a probe into cost over-runs and start-up delays at its near-R200bn Lake Charles Chemical Project (LCCP) in the US.

Du Plessis said that without funding, Cell C cannot afford capital expenditure that will allow it to reduce pricing in line with competitors. The mobile operator will become more reliant on lower margin roaming from MTN, he said. Cell C uses MTN’s network in areas where it does not have coverage

However, Du Plessis did note that Blue Label’s business on the whole, outside of Cell C, should still do well. The group’s performance has been clouded by the operator’s performance. Blue Label’s main business is the distribution of pre-paid cellphone airtime as well as electricity.

