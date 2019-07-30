Blue Label invests in sports tech start-up Mobii Systems

Blue Label Telecoms, whose shares have been battered by concerns that associate company Cell C is over-indebted, has bought 26% of Cape Town-based, sports technology start-up Mobii Systems.

The deal, via Blue Label’s venture capital and private equity arm, will give Mobii’s developers the funding needed for new and ongoing product development, the companies said.

Blue Label’s shares have lost about a third of their value so far in 2019 on worries that Cell C, the mobile operator in which it has a 45% stake, is struggling to pay down debt.

Tallies Taljaard, co-founder of Blue Label Ventures, said in a statement: “Mobii’s team of engineers have, with very little funding, built two exciting and truly innovative applications that have massive potential to go global.”

The funds will also be used to pursue a wider customer base and to increase Mobii’s market share, the companies said.

“High performance sporting technology is a global, multi-billion-dollar industry that is still fragmented and underserved,” said Taljaard.

The start-up built the timing platform on which Blue Label’s timed fitness events company, MyRun, operates.

Mobii’s team also built the backbone for rugby match analysis on the Stratus sports data analytics platform, used by SA Rugby and teams including the Lions and Griquas.

Roderick Barrett, co-founder of Mobii Systems, said the deal will give Mobii access to all of Blue Label’s companies.

