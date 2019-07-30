Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Blue Label invests in sports tech start-up Mobii Systems

30 July 2019 - 15:06 Mudiwa Gavaza
From left, Roderick Barrett of Mobii; Leigh Buckle of MyRun; Tallies Taljaard of Blue Label Ventures; and Richard Hartley of Mobii. Picture: SUPPLIED.
From left, Roderick Barrett of Mobii; Leigh Buckle of MyRun; Tallies Taljaard of Blue Label Ventures; and Richard Hartley of Mobii. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Blue Label Telecoms, whose shares have been battered by concerns that associate company Cell C is over-indebted, has bought 26% of Cape Town-based, sports technology start-up Mobii Systems.

The deal, via Blue Label’s venture capital and private equity arm, will give Mobii’s developers the funding needed for new and ongoing product development, the companies said.

Blue Label’s shares have lost about a third of their value so far in 2019 on worries that Cell C, the mobile operator in which it has a 45% stake, is struggling to pay down debt.

Tallies Taljaard, co-founder of Blue Label Ventures, said in a statement: “Mobii’s team of engineers have, with very little funding, built two exciting and truly innovative applications that have massive potential to go global.”

The funds will also be used to pursue a wider customer base and to increase Mobii’s market share, the companies said.

“High performance sporting technology is a global, multi-billion-dollar industry that is still fragmented and underserved,” said Taljaard.

The start-up built the timing platform on which Blue Label’s timed fitness events company, MyRun, operates.

Mobii’s team also built the backbone for rugby match analysis on the Stratus sports data analytics platform, used by SA Rugby and teams including the Lions and Griquas. 

Roderick Barrett, co-founder of Mobii Systems, said the deal will give Mobii access to all of Blue Label’s companies.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Blue Label falls as Cell C asks law firm to probe business practices

The mobile operator appoints Bowmans to investigate units possibly involved in irregular dealings
Companies
2 weeks ago

Blue Label’s shares slide as Cell C’s woes mount on ‘default’

The second downgrade by S&P ratings agency in three months comes after the mobile operator delayed repayments on its airtime-backed facility
Companies
1 month ago

Telecoms stocks rise after Ramaphosa’s spectrum promise

Mobile operators have said for years that their limited access to radio waves, or spectrum, is pushing up costs for consumers
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

S&P downgrades Cell C due to its precarious financial position

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Blue Label shares slide to 10-year low

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Cell C-investor Blue Label plunges 25% on poor results

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.