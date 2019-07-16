TECHNOLOGY GROUP
EOH mum as three directors resign
Since 2017, the company has faced a number of allegations that have sent its shares plunging
16 July 2019 - 05:10
Three long-serving executives at EOH have resigned, leaving the struggling technology group as it seeks to clean up its image following corporate governance scandals.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.