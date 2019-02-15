MTN Uganda CEO joins list of executives expelled for ‘compromising national security’

The expulsion of MTN Uganda’s CEO follows those of chief marketing officer Olivier Prentout, head of sales and distribution Annie Bilenge Tabura, and mobile money GM Elsa Mussolini in January.

Daily Monitor reported that there is an ongoing investigation against more MTN staff for allegedly using their positions at the company to compromise national security.

A possible reason for MTN running foul of Uganda’s government is it may not have blocked social media as tightly as ordered by president Yoweri Museveni the day after the country's 2016 general election.

“Some people misuse those pathways. You know how they misuse them — telling lies,” the BBC reported Museveni saying. “If you want a right, then use it properly.”

According to the BBC, opposition politicians found ways around Museveni’s restrictions.

Museveni’s three decades as Uganda’s president have recently been challenged by the popularity of a musician, who uses the stage name Bobi Wine and whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi.

He was among 30 opposition politicians who were charged with treason and claim to have been beaten and tortured in custody.

“MTN Uganda is fully committed to respecting and operating within the laws of the country,” the company said in a tweet on Friday morning.

laingr@businesslive.co.za