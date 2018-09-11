Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni accuses foreign states of interference

Kampala — Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has warned against foreign interference in the country’s politics days after an opposition call for the US to suspend military aid over the government’s human rights record.

Museveni also accused foreign countries of seeking to influence the nation’s politics by funnelling assistance to the opposition through nongovernmental organisations (NGOs).

"It is important that external players refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of other countries," Museveni said.

"If there’s any problem in Uganda, I surely will handle it better than the outsider."

Last week, the US lawyer for opposition MP Robert Kyagulanyi called on the US to stop funding Uganda’s military as a punitive measure against what Kyagulanyi said was torture by authorities in his country.

Kyagulanyi and fellow MP Francis Zaake say they were tortured by security forces while in detention in August.

Kyagulanyi, who has emerged as a formidable threat to the president, was charged with treason over his alleged role in the stoning of Museveni’s convoy during campaigning for a parliamentary seat.

The government in Kampala denies torturing Kyagulanyi.

Museveni, in power since 1986, has been widely accused of using security forces to suppress opposition to his rule.

"NGOs funded by foreign governments give money to opposition players, lie on their behalf," said Museveni.

His government would deploy thousands of auxiliary troops in the capital, Kampala, to boost security after a rash of assassinations, including two police officers, an MP and a public prosecutor, he said.

In July, the constitution was amended to remove the presidential age limit of 75 years, meaning Museveni can run again for president in 2021, the year the country hopes to begin oil production.

