Stella Nyanzi, the formidable feminist foe Museveni has failed to silence

Nyanzi has been fearless in her criticism of Museveni. She has embraced a Ugandan tradition called “radical rudeness” that dates back to the pre-independence days of the late 1940s. At the time power relations were encoded in manners, politeness, and conventional rituals of sociability as determined by the British masters.

As historian Carol Summers has written, activists in colonial Uganda, especially the kingdom of Buganda, disrupted this power relationship by using tactics of rudeness, performing:

a rude, publicly celebrated strategy of insults, scandal mongering, disruption, and disorderliness that broke conventions of colonial friendship, partnership, and mutual benefit.

Nyanzi is a formidable activist in Uganda who has been imprisoned for expressing her views before, but who has continued to fight against repressive anti-queer laws as well as the right to freedom of speech.

Her recent detention has already drawn international condemnation. PEN, the international organisation that promotes freedom of expression in literature, has called on the Ugandan authorities to release Nyanzi immediately because the right to free speech is enshrined in the country’s constitution.

Danson Sylvester Kahyana, the president of PEN Uganda, said:

While President Museveni has the right to take exception to Dr Nyanzi’s views, he does not have the right to gag people who find his rule oppressive.

African queer studies

Nyanzi is a medical anthropologist who has written about HIV/AIDS, sexuality and women’s health. She has campaigned for the rights of girls, women and LGBTQIA+ people in Uganda and leads Pads4GirlsUG, a campaign to provide free sanitary pads to girls. She holds a PhD from the the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. She is also a leading scholar in the emerging field of African queer studies.

She is the author of numerous articles that provide sorely needed critical insight into the effects of patriarchy, misogyny and homophobia in Uganda, Gambia and Tanzania.

These include Homosexuality, Sex Work, and HIV/AIDS in Displacement and Post-Conflict Settings: The Case of Refugees in Uganda (published in International Peacekeeping, 2013); and Queer Pride and Protest: A Reading of the Bodies at Uganda’s First Beach Pride.

Her article, Dismantling Reified African Culture through Localised Homosexualities in Uganda, was published in the academic journal Culture, Health and Sexuality in 2013. In the piece Nyanzi critiques Uganda’s draconian Anti-Homosexuality Bill, which was introduced in 2009 and passed into law in February 2014. It was repealed on the grounds that it had been passed without a quorum in August that same year.

She argued that the justification for the bill “lay in myopic imaginings of a homogeneous African-ness and pedestrian oblivion to pluralities within African sexualities”.

Her ethnographic research conducted with people in Uganda shows how, counter to the arguments that homosexuality is un-African, “same-sex-loving men, women and transgender people variously assert their African-ness”.

Uganda is one of 38 countries in Africa where homosexuality remains illegal.

Buttocks

Nyanzi has been daring in her critique of Museveni. In 2017, she was also charged under the Computer Misuse Act of 2011 for referring to the president as “a pair of buttocks”. Her account of what she refers to as her “incredible experience with the judicial system in a repressive military dictatorship” makes for chilling reading.

She describes her abduction by 10 men and two women, none of whom was wearing a police uniform. Nyanzi was detained for three days without being charged, and subsequently incarcerated for 33 days in a maximum-security prison, where she became severely ill with malaria.