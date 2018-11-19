Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Why Naspers expects higher interim profit in third quarter

Core headline earnings per share are expected to be 35%-43% higher

19 November 2018 - 20:04 Nick Hedley
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Africa’s largest public company, Naspers, said late on Monday that earnings for the six months to end-September would increase by more than a third.

After revising the previous interim period’s numbers downwards due to an accounting change, core headline earnings per share, which adjusts for nonrecurring and nonoperational items, would rise 35%-43%, the group said.

Without the change to prior numbers, core headline earnings per share would grow 7%-13%.

Last week, JP Morgan reduced its price target for Naspers after doing the same for the group’s main investment, Hong Kong-listed Tencent.

The US bank sees Naspers’s share price reaching R4,000 in December 2019, versus R2,825 on Monday.

JP Morgan said Naspers had made progress in reducing its hefty valuation discount, though the group was still trading at multi-year lows.

Naspers’s share price reached a low of R2,370 at the end of October but has since recovered thanks to Tencent’s turnaround, which continued last week after the Chinese internet giant reported better-than-expected results.

Tencent reported net income of 23.3-billion yuan ($3.4bn) for the September quarter, well ahead of estimates, as revenue rose 24% to 80.6-billion yuan.

Strong growth in advertising and content revenues made up for a slowdown in the gaming business after the Chinese government slowed approvals for new games.

Morningstar analyst Chelsey Tam said in a note last week that Tencent was “severely undervalued”.

The company was expected to achieve a 10-year compound annual growth rate of 20% in operating profits, Tam said.

“As a result of a pause in games approvals in China, we now assume year-over-year online gaming revenue growth to be 6% in 2018," said Tam. “We estimate there will be a rebound in online gaming revenue growth to 16% in both 2019 and 2020 as approval resumes in mid-2019.”

Vestact analyst Bright Khumalo said in a note to clients last week that Tencent’s management team “is doing well to demonstrate that they run a diversified company, not a one-trick pony”.

“Naspers, which holds 31% in Tencent, is still our favourite way to pick up Tencent in a discounted fashion,” Khumalo said.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Naspers rises on Tencent’s better-than-expected results

Tencent bucks a trend of recent let-downs, as a slowdown dampens the outlook for China’s largest corporations, and is said to be belt-tightening 
Companies
5 days ago

JSE heavyweights Naspers, Richemont shoot up by R100bn

Technology investor Naspers and luxury goods company Richemont gain on favourable MSCI annoucement
Companies
18 days ago

Naspers fund to back tech start-ups

A R4.6bn technology fund announced by Naspers could become the venture capital market for start-ups in SA
Business
22 days ago

Is Naspers still a good investment?

Four months ago Naspers announced admirable results, but the stock is down nearly 20% since then
Money & Investing
25 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Load-shedding back as plant outages force Eskom’s ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Steinhoff’s acting CEO replaced after ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Shareholders grill Sasol over greenhouse gas ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Group Five suffers court setback in its battle ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Naspers rises on Tencent’s better-than-expected results
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Cash-flush Naspers to invest R4.6bn in SA’s tech sector and black-owned ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers jumps 9.7% thanks to MSCI and Tencent
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Nasdaq’s Greenlight Capital Re invests in InsurTech start-up Click2Sure
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.