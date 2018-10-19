Nasdaq’s Greenlight Capital Re invests in InsurTech start-up Click2Sure

As Click2Sure announced its deal, frustrated consumer Jonathan Walker launched an app-based instant short-term insurer, Granadilla. Walker started the company in September 2017 after two months of fighting with his insurer to get his stolen phone and laptop replaced. His start-up is backed by Bryte Insurance which is underwriting Granadilla’s policies.

Granadilla provides cover for smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearable tech pieces. Using artificial intelligence, machine learning and chatbots, everything from the underwriting process to the issuing of the insurance policy and even the claiming process is automated.

“In the early stages, we’ll still have a slightly number of claims that will go to the basket where human intervention is needed but the more data we get, more of our processes will become fully automated and we should become even cheaper,” said Walker.

Earlier in the week investment holding company Yellowwoods, which has investments in Hollard and Clientèle, announced that it will financially back two-year old start-up Simply Financial Services. Simply plays in the long-term insurance space, providing products like life and disability insurance, as well as funeral cover.

It is the second insurtech start-up to which the company has provided funding. In 2017, Yellowwoods gave R20m to Naked, a digital-based motor insurer that launched seven months ago. Yellowwoods’ director Scott Gilmour said that since the launch the start-up has mostly attracted people who are looking for more transparency.

“The appeal has been mostly among early adopters, but we are seeing a shift in the way that even the average customer who is not necessarily an early adopter interacts with insurers. So we want to be ahead of the curve, which is why we are investing in these disruptive businesses,” said Gilmour.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za