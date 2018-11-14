Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers rises on Tencent’s better-than-expected results

Tencent bucks a trend of recent let-downs, as a slowdown dampens the outlook for China’s largest corporations, and is said to be belt-tightening

14 November 2018 - 13:30 Lulu Yilun Chen
Picture: BLOOMBERG/GIULIA MARCHI
Hong Kong — Naspers gained 4.2% to R2,708.98 on Wednesday after its 31%-owned associate Tencent released better-than-expected results.

Tencent’s profit beat analyst estimates as strong growth in advertising and content made up for a Chinese gaming business struggling with a government clampdown.

The company reported net income of 23.3-billion yuan ($3.4bn) for the September quarter, compared with the 18.4-billion yuan average estimate. Revenue rose 24% to 80.6-billion yuan.

Tencent bucked a trend of recent let-downs, as a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy dampens the outlook for China’s largest corporations. Alibaba cut its outlook for annual revenue, while search leader Baidu also predicted sales below estimates.

Tencent’s performance stems in part from lowered expectations as the company grapples with a delay in new gaming licences that has helped wipe out more than $240bn of market value since a January peak. This meant Tencent’s been unable to make money from its newest and biggest titles — including global hits Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

While China is trying to combat gaming addiction and is reshuffling regulators, uncertainty persists for gaming companies. Tencent is said to be responding with belt-tightening as it cuts marketing budgets to help tide it over the drought.

Tencent still commands a powerful asset in WeChat: the ubiquitous messaging service used by more than a billion people to shop, pay for services and hail rides. That’s a massive population of longer-term consumers not just for games and ads but also fledgling services from video to financial services.

It’s also taking steps to diversify. The company has elevated its cloud-computing business to a status on par with gaming and WeChat, and invested billions in start-ups engaged in everything from ride-hailing to e-commerce.

“The huge mismatch between Tencent’s mobile traffic dominance and ad dollar market share speaks to its long-term ad monetisation potential,” Jefferies analysts led by Karen Chan wrote ahead of the earnings release.

Still, that upbeat assessment came as Jefferies slashed Tencent’s earnings estimates, “to reflect near-term, mobile-game growth headwinds, a more cautious advertising industry from macro-uncertainty, and loss of payment-related interest income,” its analysts wrote.

Shares of Tencent fell 0.8% on Wednesday before the earnings were released. The stock has slumped 33% this year.

Bloomberg

Is Naspers still a good investment?

Four months ago Naspers announced admirable results, but the stock is down nearly 20% since then
20 days ago

Tencent or TSMC? The slam-dunk is not as clear as it once was

Tencent is struggling to bounce back from this year’s lows after China got stricter on online games, while, investors flocked to TSMC
1 month ago

Tencent bets on future of machine-driven internet

The social-media giant believes that it's time to move from a consumer to an industrial internet
1 month ago

