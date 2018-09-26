LG expects a rise in sales of digital TV sets

LG Electronics expects a spike in the sales of its TV sets that come with a built-in digital tuner, as SA accelerates the roll-out of digital terrestrial TV. SA, along with countries across the continent, is migrating from analogue terrestrial TV to digital, which will result in more free-to-air TV channels and improved picture quality.

The migration is a directive from the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), a specialised agency of the UN, which is responsible for issues relating to information and communication technologies.

Millions of households without pay TV will require set top boxes that convert the analogue signal to digital. The government will give poorest households free set-top boxes. TV makers, such as LG and Samsung, are already producing TVs with a digital tuner making set-top-boxes irrelevant for some consumers.