LG expects a rise in sales of digital TV sets
LG Electronics expects a spike in the sales of its TV sets that come with a built-in digital tuner, as SA accelerates the roll-out of digital terrestrial TV. SA, along with countries across the continent, is migrating from analogue terrestrial TV to digital, which will result in more free-to-air TV channels and improved picture quality.
The migration is a directive from the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), a specialised agency of the UN, which is responsible for issues relating to information and communication technologies.
Millions of households without pay TV will require set top boxes that convert the analogue signal to digital. The government will give poorest households free set-top boxes. TV makers, such as LG and Samsung, are already producing TVs with a digital tuner making set-top-boxes irrelevant for some consumers.
Dean Daffue, go-to-market manager at LG Electronics SA, says LG has been selling digital-ready TVs since 2014. He said sales have been on a steady increase and could rise further as the government ramps up the roll-out. But Daffue would not comment on how many of those TVs have already been sold and how many are expected to be sold.
“We decided to evolve our TV range to be fully digitally enabled to provide customers with a better experience. We want our customers to be kitted out for the future".
Daffue said LG, which assembles its TVs at its factory in Germiston, “believes in simplifying and improving the lives of our consumers by not only offering premium technology, but by keeping up with the global and local trends.”
SA has missed the 2015 ITU deadline to switch its signal to digital, but the government now hopes to finalise the migration process by the 2019-2020 financial year.
