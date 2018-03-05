Companies / Telecoms & Technology

INVESTOR CONCERNS

Dialog expects chip deal with Apple

05 March 2018 - 05:51 Agency Staff
Analysts believe Dialog derives more than half its revenue from supplying Apple with power management integrated circuits.
Analysts believe Dialog derives more than half its revenue from supplying Apple with power management integrated circuits. Picture: UPSPLASH/MICHAIL SAPITON

Frankfurt — Dialog Semiconductor expects Apple, its top customer, to use its chips for a significant proportion of its devices in 2019 and 2020, CE Jalal Bagherli has told a German newspaper.

"Apple at the start of the year commissioned us with the design of chips for many devices for 2019 and 2020," weekly Euro am Sonntag quoted Bagherli as saying in an interview published on Saturday, without providing details.

Dialog’s stock has lost more than half its value over the past year on investor concerns that Apple is working on its own battery-saving chips for iPhones.

Analysts believe Dialog derives more than half its revenue from supplying Apple with power management integrated circuits.

Dialog in December acknowledged that Apple could develop its own power chips. It said at the time there was no risk to its supply deals in 2018 and that it was in the advanced stages of working with Apple on designing "2019-type products", which could lead to commercial contracts by March.

"Negotiations over that chip are still ongoing. But we expect to deliver a chip design for testing in the customer’s system in the second half of the year," Bagherli told Euro am Sonntag.

He also said that he saw no need for Dialog to develop a defence against possible hostile takeover attempts following the drop in its market value.

Reuters

Xiaomi eyes more European markets following launch in Spain

The Chinese smartphone maker, which also sells a range of other devices such as rice cookers, has entered markets including Russia and Poland
3 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Samsung: back without a bang

Impressive cameras define the latest crop of top-end smartphones
4 days ago

Hon Hai to target AI and big data

Chairman aims to transform the iPhone assembler into tech powerhouse
21 days ago

