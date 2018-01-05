Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Apple to issue patch for at-risk users of Safari browser

05 January 2018 - 12:04 Stephen Nellis
Image: APPLE
Image: APPLE

San Francisco — Apple will release a patch for the Safari web browser on its iPhones, iPads and Macs within days, it said on Thursday, after major chip makers disclosed flaws that leave nearly every modern computing device vulnerable to hackers.

Browser makers Google, Microsoft and Mozilla’s Firefox all confirmed that the patches they currently had in place did not protect iOS users. With Safari and virtually all other popular browsers not patched, hundreds of millions of iPhone and iPad users may have no secure means of browsing the web until Apple issues its patch.

Apple stressed that there were no known instances of hackers taking advantage of the flaw to date.

On Wednesday, Alphabet’s Google and other security researchers disclosed two major chip flaws: one called Meltdown affecting only Intel Corp chips, and one called Spectre affecting nearly all computer chips made in the last decade. The news sparked a sell-off in Intel’s stock as investors tried to gauge the costs to the chip maker.

In a statement on its website, Apple said all Mac and iOS devices were affected by both Meltdown and Spectre. But the most recent operating system updates for Mac computers, Apple TVs, iPhones and iPads protect users against the Meltdown attack and do not slow down the devices, it added, and Meltdown does not affect the Apple Watch.

Macs and iOS devices are vulnerable to Spectre attacks through code that can run in web browsers. Apple said it would issue a patch to its Safari web browser for those devices "in the coming days". Shortly after the researchers disclosed the chip flaws on Wednesday, Google and Microsoft released statements telling users which of their products were affected. Google said its users of Android phones — more than 80% of the global market — were protected if they had the latest security updates.

Apple remained silent for more than a day about the fate of the hundreds of millions of users of its iPhones and iPads. Ben Johnson, co-founder and chief strategist for cyber security firm Carbon Black, said the delay in updating customers about whether Apple’s devices are at risk could affect Apple’s drive to get more business customers to adopt its hardware.

"Something this severe gets the attention of all the employees and executives at a company, and when they go asking the IT and security people about it and security doesn’t have an answer for iPhones and iPads, it just doesn’t give a whole lot of confidence," Johnson said.

Reuters

Record profit expected for Samsung, despite headwinds

A stronger currency and falling NAND prices will take some of the shine off the quarter, but DRAM prices have continued to rise
Companies
8 hours ago

Tech giants scurry to fix major flaw in microchips

The vulnerability leaves vast numbers of computers and smartphones susceptible to hacking and performance slowdowns
World
1 day ago

Apple’s public-relations move after iPhone battery debacle could dent future sales

Apple recently said it intentionally slows iPhones with older batteries to prevent them abruptly shutting down, and users are furious
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Steinhoff finance chief steps down to focus on ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Mark Zuckerberg puts cryptocurrencies on his ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Divorce from police supplier to cost EOH R400m
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Zambia shuts Hungry Lion restaurants over cholera ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Steinhoff shares rally another 24% as European ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Record profit expected for Samsung, despite headwinds
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Tech giants scurry to fix major flaw in microchips
World / Americas

Apple’s public-relations move after iPhone battery debacle could dent future ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.