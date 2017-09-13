Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Altron expects HEPS for six-month period to be up between 16% and 36%

13 September 2017 - 11:35 Karl Gernetzky
Mteto Nyati. Picture: SOWETAN
Mteto Nyati. Picture: SOWETAN

Allied Electronics (Altron) said on Wednesday that it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended August 31 to be between 16% and 36% higher than in the previous period.

On a normalised basis, both earnings before interest, tax amortisation and depreciation (ebitda), and amortisation in continuing operations, were expected to show growth in excess of 10%, the company said in a trading statement.

Ebitda for continuing operations was expected to be broadly in line with the previous corresponding period despite the strengthening of the rand, which has reduced the contribution from the offshore operations. HEPS had shrunk due to non-trading items, as well as the increased number of shares in issue following the removal of the control structure and the issue of shares to Value Capital Partners in April 2017, the company said.

The group had said previously it planned to use the R400m investment from its strategic shareholder Value Capital for acquisitions.

Altron is re-positioning itself as an information and communications technology business. Its remaining assets include Bytes group of businesses, which provides software and hardware products and services, and Altech businesses operating in the telecoms space.

The move has also seen the appointment of former MTN CEO Mteto Nyati as CEO. Value Capital CEO is former Brait director Sam Sithole.

In respect of the company’s discontinued operations, HEPS for the period were expected to be a loss of between 5c and 9c, or 61% and 78%, respectively, the company said on Wednesday.

Altron’s interim results are expected on 25 October. At 10.52am, Altron was 2.15% down to R12.26. The company had gained 41.73% so far this year.

With Thabiso Mochiko

How Mteto Nyati is recharging Altron

Family-run companies are perhaps at their most vulnerable in times of leadership transition
Business
10 days ago

Fund reviews: analysis of lesser-known funds

This month we look at some of the lesser-known funds. These are not all small managers: Fairtree Balanced Prescient Fund, Kagiso Balanced Fund, ...
Investing
13 days ago

Value Capital Partners learn from the best to get hands dirty

Business Day speaks to Value Capital Partners CEO and former Brait director Sam Sithole
Companies
1 month ago

ROB ROSE: Sam Sithole's new activist venture is taking bulls by the horns

Last December, they bought 15% of Altron for R400m. Within weeks, chairman Bill Venter and his son, CEO Robbie Venter, had resigned. Then, two weeks ...
Opinion
1 month ago

EDITOR’S NOTE: Market is ready for an activist investment fund

Marc Hasenfuss: I wonder whether readers would flee from or flock to a portfolio managed by an energetic activist investor not cowed by the ...
Investing
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sim Tshabalala now to fly solo at Standard
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Bell Pottinger’s British business collapses after ...
Companies
3.
MMI's liberal use of executive rewards raises ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Academics produce guide to unravelling Eskom’s ...
Companies / Energy
5.
EXCLUSIVE: Dudu Myeni’s stay at SAA may be illegal
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

How Mteto Nyati is recharging Altron
Business

Fund reviews: analysis of lesser-known funds
Investing / Investors Monthly

Value Capital Partners learn from the best to get hands dirty
Companies / Retail & Consumer

ROB ROSE: Sam Sithole's new activist venture is taking bulls by the horns
Opinion / Editor's Note

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.