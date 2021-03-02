Companies / Retail & Consumer Spur looks to takeaway and drive-through model amid pandemic The restaurant group’s profit fell by almost three quarters in the six months to the end of December BL PREMIUM

Spur, the owner of Panarottis and The Hussar Grill, is ramping up its online presence as it grapples with pandemic-induced changes in consumer behaviour and forecasts it will take until the 2022 fiscal year for turnover to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Like rivals such as Famous Brands, Spur needed to quickly adapt to changing consumer tastes, shifting its focus to online takeaways and drive-through businesses when the public health crisis, coupled with government-mandated lockdowns, crushed sales for dine-in restaurants and permanently shuttered some small outlets. ..