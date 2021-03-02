Spur looks to takeaway and drive-through model amid pandemic
The restaurant group’s profit fell by almost three quarters in the six months to the end of December
02 March 2021 - 12:11
UPDATED 02 March 2021 - 18:45
Spur, the owner of Panarottis and The Hussar Grill, is ramping up its online presence as it grapples with pandemic-induced changes in consumer behaviour and forecasts it will take until the 2022 fiscal year for turnover to return to pre-pandemic levels.
Like rivals such as Famous Brands, Spur needed to quickly adapt to changing consumer tastes, shifting its focus to online takeaways and drive-through businesses when the public health crisis, coupled with government-mandated lockdowns, crushed sales for dine-in restaurants and permanently shuttered some small outlets. ..
