Spur appoints former Famous Brands exec Val Nichas as new CEO Nichas was formerly managing executive of quick service restaurant brands at Famous Brands, responsible for a portfolio with over 600 outlets

Restaurant group Spur has appointed former Famous Brands executive Val Nichas as its CEO with effect from the beginning of 2021.

Nichas was formerly the managing executive of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Brands at Famous Brands, where she was responsible for a portfolio of franchised brands with over 600 restaurants across Steers, Fishaways and Giramundo, Spur said.