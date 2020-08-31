Companies / Retail & Consumer Spur COO Mark Farrelly resigns after talks over CEO role Plan may be to move to New Zealand to run franchise in Auckland BL PREMIUM

Spur, which owns RocoMamas and John Dory’s restaurants, said on Monday that COO Mark Farrelly is to resign with “immediate effect”, just more than a month after it announced long-serving CEO Pierre van Tonder is to retire in December.

Farrelly has been with the group for 30 years and was appointed as an executive director in 1999 and COO in 2012.