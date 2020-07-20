Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spur CEO to depart after almost 40 years with the group

Pierre van Tonder, who has served as Spur MD and CEO, will leave the group at the end of December

20 July 2020 - 12:08 karl gernetzky
Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder is set to retire at the end of December after almost four decades with the restaurant group.

Van Tonder, who was MD from 1996 and CEO from 2012, joined the group in 1982 as a junior restaurant manager.

Spur had shown strong growth under Van Tonder’s leadership over the past 24 years, and now had 640 restaurants in SA and globally, said chair Mike Bosman.

“Pierre has overseen the expansion of the brand portfolio through the in-house development of brands including Panarottis and the acquisition of smaller brands like RocoMamas, The Hussar Grill and John Dory’s which are today among SA’s most recognised restaurant brands,” Bosman said.

The group said it was currently looking for a new CEO and considering external and internal candidates.

In morning trade on Monday Spur’s share price was up 1.4% to R14.50, having fallen almost 46% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

