Spur defers dividend again and delays results on Covid-19 effects Two more directors have resigned from the company

Spur is again deferring a dividend as it fears further restrictions on restaurant trading if the number of Covid-19 infections increases.

Even as coronavirus cases and deaths are dropping drastically in SA, Spur believes it is “reasonably foreseeable” stricter trade restrictions on sit-down restaurants may return.