Massmart to close 14 more Masscash stores due to Covid-19 hit The group says Covid-19 restrictions have cost it R6bn as it continues its turnaround drive

Massmart, which has brands that include Makro and Game, intends to sell an additional 14 Masscash stores as it continues a turnaround drive and grapples with a R6bn sales hit from Covid-19.

The company, owned by the world’s largest grocer, Walmart, announced a turnaround plan in January 2020, as well as the potential closure of 34 DionWired and Masscash stores, ultimately opting to dispose of 11 of the latter...