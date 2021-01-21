Massmart full-year sales drop by 8% due to Covid restrictions

Walmart-owned retailer Massmart posted an 8% drop in 2020 annual sales on Thursday, partly blaming lockdown restrictions that may have complicated a turnaround plan unveiled more than a year ago.

The owner of Makro and Game stores is in the middle of a punishing revival plan that has seen the closure of its high-end electronics chain DionWired, job cuts, and abandoning fresh produce retail at its flagship Game outlets.

The new strategy may have been knocked off course by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to government-ordered store closures and restrictions on alcohol sales, and to the destruction of billions of rand in sales across the industry.

Massmart, which suffered a R1.1bn loss in the first-half to end-June 2020, said in a trading update on Thursday that sales for the full-year dropped 7.7% to R86.5bn, even though business in the fourth quarter, which included the key Black Friday and Christmas shopping season, fell at a slower 4.1% rate.

But the third quarter of 2020, in which sales declined by 7.2%, included a six-week liquor sales ban, suggesting the year-end improvement was in part due to sales of alcohol.

Massmart, which promotes Black Friday at Game heavily, said it had weaker sales for the day, which were only partially mitigated by running specials for the entire month of November. Lower sales on what is usually a retailer’s busiest annual shopping day mirrors reports from clothing retailer TFG, owner of Foschini. Its Black Friday sales dropped by almost 34% as consumers avoided crowds to prevent contracting the coronavirus.

The economic impact of the pandemic on consumer spending was evidenced by a general reduction in foot traffic, particularly in regional shopping malls, affecting sales in many merchandise categories during the quarter.

However, the group, which also owns Builders Warehouse, reported a stronger sales performance in its home improvement and DIY categories.

Massmart was struggling with costs even before Covid-19 hit, and brought in Walmart veteran Mitchell Slape as CEO in September 2019 to spearhead a turnaround effort.

In January 2020, the group unveiled its strategy, which entails cost cutting, including jobs and stores, and restructuring into two divisions.

Massmart said on Thursday it has now concluded a managed-services agreement, covering its financial transaction processing activities, such as tax, with US professional services firm Genpact.

Genpact is a strategic partner of the Walmart enterprise business services division, but is not a related party to Walmart, or to Massmart, the group said.

Genpact manages operations for many Fortune Global 500 companies across several industries, including retail and consumer goods, which is its fastest-growing business, Massmart said.

Update: January 21 2021

This article has been updated with new information throughout.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za