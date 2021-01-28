Companies / Retail & Consumer Clicks to close Musica stores as pandemic takes its toll The group will close all remaining Musica outlets over the next four months as consumers move to online buying of music, games and movies BL PREMIUM

Pharmacy group Clicks announced on Thursday that it will be closing its remaining 59 Musica stores over the next four months, citing the gradual move by consumers to digital-based consumption of music, games and movies.

The “inevitable demise of the brand” has been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, Clicks said on Thursday, which resulted in a rapid decline in foot traffic in destination malls where Musica stores are typically located...