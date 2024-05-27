Tiger Brands first-half earnings rise 11% as turnaround picks up
The Jungle Oats owner expects the operating landscape to remain challenging
27 May 2024 - 08:30
Tiger Brands has reported an 11% increase in headline earnings from total operations at the halfway stage, despite the tough trading environment characterised by negative volume growth across retail and wholesale channels.
Headline earnings per share from total operations for the six months ended March increased 11% to 808c. An interim dividend of 350c per share was declared, up 9%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.