Reshaping the business pays off for Marks & Spencer

Pedestrians walk past the Marks & Spencer store near Marble Arch on Oxford Street, in London, Britain, on February 29, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/HOLLIE ADAMS
London — British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) reported a 58% rise in annual profit, ahead of market expectations, as its strategy to re-shape the business delivered strong sales growth in both its food and clothing divisions.
Shares in the 140-year old group, one of the biggest names in British business, were up 8% in early trading on Wednesday after it also said it was confident of further progress in its new financial year.
After two decades of failed turnaround efforts, M&S, under CEO Stuart Machin, is finally reaping the rewards of an expensive investment programme to improve the quality and value of its clothing and food, upgrade its technology and e-commerce operations, modernise its supply chain and radically overhaul its store estate.
M&S made profit before tax and adjusting items of £716.4m ($913m) in the year to March 30, ahead of analysts’ forecasts which ranged between £665m and £705m and the £453.3m made in 2022/23.
Sales rose 9.4% to £13.1bn, with food sales up 13.0% and clothing & home sales up 5.3%.
“Both businesses have now delivered 12 consecutive quarters of sales growth and this trading momentum gives us wind in our sails, and confidence that our plan is working,” said Machin.
M&S is targeting a 1% increase in market share in both the clothing & home and food divisions over the five years to 2027/28, with adjusted operating margins of more than 10% in clothing & home and over 4% in food.
It achieved the margin targets in its 2023/24 year, with 4.8% in food and 10.3% in clothing & home.
The most recent industry data showed M&S was Britain’s second-fastest growing store-based grocer after discounter Lidl.
“Given our track record of delivering volume growth, market share and free cash flow, we are confident that we will make further progress in 2024-25 and beyond,” M&S said.
Reshaping the business pays off for Marks & Spencer
Annual profit soars 58%, food sales up 13% and clothing & home sales up 5.3%
London — British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) reported a 58% rise in annual profit, ahead of market expectations, as its strategy to re-shape the business delivered strong sales growth in both its food and clothing divisions.
Shares in the 140-year old group, one of the biggest names in British business, were up 8% in early trading on Wednesday after it also said it was confident of further progress in its new financial year.
After two decades of failed turnaround efforts, M&S, under CEO Stuart Machin, is finally reaping the rewards of an expensive investment programme to improve the quality and value of its clothing and food, upgrade its technology and e-commerce operations, modernise its supply chain and radically overhaul its store estate.
M&S made profit before tax and adjusting items of £716.4m ($913m) in the year to March 30, ahead of analysts’ forecasts which ranged between £665m and £705m and the £453.3m made in 2022/23.
Sales rose 9.4% to £13.1bn, with food sales up 13.0% and clothing & home sales up 5.3%.
“Both businesses have now delivered 12 consecutive quarters of sales growth and this trading momentum gives us wind in our sails, and confidence that our plan is working,” said Machin.
M&S is targeting a 1% increase in market share in both the clothing & home and food divisions over the five years to 2027/28, with adjusted operating margins of more than 10% in clothing & home and over 4% in food.
It achieved the margin targets in its 2023/24 year, with 4.8% in food and 10.3% in clothing & home.
The most recent industry data showed M&S was Britain’s second-fastest growing store-based grocer after discounter Lidl.
“Given our track record of delivering volume growth, market share and free cash flow, we are confident that we will make further progress in 2024-25 and beyond,” M&S said.
Reuters
Gucci-owner Kering forecasts up to 45% drop in profit
RM Sotheby’s to auction rare collection of cars and sneakers
LVMH names Michael Burke as Fashion Group CEO and chair
Fartech frustrated by luxury brands’ dislike of discounts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
UK workers in low-paid sectors benefit from better terms
Gucci-owner Kering forecasts up to 45% drop in profit
UK retailers demand action against soaring crime
RM Sotheby’s to auction rare collection of cars and sneakers
LVMH names Michael Burke as Fashion Group CEO and chair
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.