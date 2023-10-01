World / Europe

UK retailers demand action against soaring crime

Survey of British Retail Consortium members finds that shoplifting in 10 major cities is up 27% on average

01 October 2023 - 17:33
by Agency Staff
Home Secretary Suella Braverman arrives for a cabinet meeting in London, Britain, September 5 2023. Picture: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS
London — About 88 UK retail leaders, including the bosses of Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer, have signed a letter to home secretary Suella Braverman, demanding action against mounting retail crime.

Rising crime is increasingly becoming a political issue in Britain ahead of a general election expected in 2024.

Lobby group the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said its 2023 crime survey showed that incidents of violence and abuse of retail workers nearly doubled from prepandemic levels to 867 incidents every day in 2021/22.

The group put the scale of retail theft at £953m ($1.2bn), despite retailers spending more than £700m on crime prevention.

The situation became “clearly” worse, according to a BRC survey of members in 2023 that found shoplifting in 10 major cities rose an average of 27%.

Ahead of the start of the ruling Conservative Party’s annual conference in Manchester on Sunday, the letter outlines two demands from the retail sector to the government.

It wants the government to create a stand-alone offence of assaulting or abusing a retail worker, with tougher sentences for offenders. This would require police to record all incidents of retail crime.

The industry also wants greater prioritisation of retail crime by police all over the UK.

“It’s time the government put their words into action,” said BRC CEO Helen Dickinson.

The John Lewis Partnership, owner of department stores and Waitrose supermarkets, said in September that there is an “epidemic” of shoplifting in Britain, with Waitrose “shrinkage”, mainly theft, up by £12m in its first half.

Similarly, clothing chains Primark and Next said their profit margins have been hit by increased theft. Supermarket Tesco said rising store crime led it to offer its staff body-cams. Discounter Aldi is trialling these. 

Reuters

