Spar’s 24-week turnover lifts nearly 9% despite challenges
For the five months to the end of February, retail sales rose 7.1%, with like-for-like sales rising 5.8%
26 March 2024 - 11:13
SA grocer Spar grew turnover 8.8% for the 24 weeks ended March 15, it said on Tuesday.
It said turnover was negatively affected by fluctuations in exchange rates since it reported for the 20 weeks ended February 16...
