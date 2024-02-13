Cashbuild warns of a further profit drop
Headline earnings per share in the 26 weeks to December 24 are expected to fall 15%-25%
13 February 2024 - 20:25
Building materials retailer Cashbuild expects half-year profit to fall by as much as a quarter as consumers grapple with high interest rates, causing discretionary spending to remain under pressure, coupled with impairments.
Cashbuild shares were down 4% to R144 on Tuesday and have lost more than half their value over the past two years...
