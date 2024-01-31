CHRIS GILMOUR: Drop in November retail sales in step with the year
The 0.9% year-on-year dip came after October’s revised 2.3% fall and most months in 2023 in negative territory
31 January 2024 - 05:00
The November 2023 drop in retail sales was largely in line with the trend of the rest of the year.
This is despite the best efforts of retailers to whip up enthusiasm among the consuming public to buy more goods during Black Friday, which in many instances now lasts the entire month of November, not just the second-last weekend of the month as was its genesis in America...
