WATCH: Spur CEO Val Nichas on what’s feeding group profit

Business Day TV spoke to Spur CEO Val Nichas

22 August 2023 - 20:19
Spur Corporation CEO Val Nichas. Picture: SUPPLIED
Spur has posted an 80% jump in annual earnings per share. The restaurant group says growth was supported by its resilient business model. Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Val Nichas.

