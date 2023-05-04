This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pick n Pay share price falls to lowest level in nearly 10 years

The retail group lowers payout ratio after a tough year amid ongoing load-shedding and the Ekuseni plan

04 May 2023 - 08:27 Katharine Child and Nico Gous
UPDATED 04 May 2023 - 19:43
Picture: ALON SKUY

Pick n Pay’s share closed at its lowest in almost 10 years as it released full-year results that showed a drop of 16.3% in headline earnings per share, warning the following year’s results may be similar.

The share price closed at R37.39, falling 9.16%, while having dropped more than 34% so far this year.

Market commentators suggested its new Ekuseni strategy, which involves breaking Pick n Pay into two distinct brands and refurbishing stores, is not helping it catch up with market leader Shoprite and its more profitable Checkers brand. 

Pick n Pay’s adjusted headline earnings per share, a main profit measure in SA, dropped to R2.42 in the year to February 26, down from R2.89, while profit before tax, excluding an insurance payout, dropped 15.1% to R1.6bn.

Pick n Pay said the high cost of diesel to keep generators powered caused a significant dent in profit. It spent R522m in total on diesel and a net amount of R430m when its electricity savings initiatives are taken into account.

“Load-shedding has had a material impact on our results, particularly through massive increases in diesel costs,” CEO Pieter Boone said. “It is going to be another tough year, but I have every confidence in our plan and in the ability of our teams to deliver it.”

Its diesel expenditure was so significant that it equated to half its profit after tax of R1.1bn.

Boone said were it not for load-shedding, Pick n Pay would have reported a 7% higher profit before tax, more than it had guided the market. “I think that’s quite an achievement.”

Graphic: DOROTHY KGOSI

He said he was pleased with what the Boxer brand and [Pick n Pay] clothing, businesses that are growing, had achieved and that Ekuseni was beginning to show improvements in sales.  

Pick n Pay, however, warned that the financial year to end- February 2024 would not exceed the 2023 result, though this guidance depends on the levels and frequency of load-shedding.

It declared a final dividend of 140.30c, bringing the total payout to 185.15c, down 16.3% year on year.  

The retailer also announced it will cut its future dividend payout ratio so that it keeps more cash on hand for load-shedding mitigation and Ekuseni.

Speaking on the share price fall and results, All Weather Capital analyst Chris Reddy said the market did not like the dividend cut and the cautious outlook for the 2024 year.

Reddy also said the amount the company spent on diesel was significant to the bottom line.

“The company spent R522m in incremental diesel costs, which has to be seen in relation to the trading profit of R2.9bn, which shows little margin of safety versus some peers.”

Pick n Pay also has the lowest operating profit margin, meaning load-shedding hits it harder than its peers.

Its overall trading margin fell from 3.1 % to 2.7%, lower than Shoprite’s 5.8% and Woolworths Foods’ more than 6%.

Damon Buss, an analyst at M&G investments, said having the thinnest margin of all the food retailers meant Pick n Pay was the most affected by the cost of blackouts.

Buss said if load-shedding escalated in winter, there was a high probability that Pick n Pay’s trading margin would fall again in first-half results to end-August, especially as it has reported weaker sales at Pick n Pay after its year-end. 

During the 2023 financial year, Boxer outperformed Pick n Pay, which includes its clothing and liquor stores. Same store growth was 3.5%, which is lower than the average in-store 8.5% price inflation. 

This means Pick n Pay is selling lower volumes than the year before and is likely losing market share to competitors.

Boxer’s expansion and new store openings saw sales grow 20.3%, while like-for-like volumes were 1.2% lower, with sales up 7.3% below price growth of 8.5%.

Launched in May 2022, Ekuseni has split its core Pick n Pay offering into two distinct brands: Pick n Pay and Pick n Pay QualiSave. It includes an expansion of its successful discount Boxer brand and clothing stores.

Boone said the plan was working, with an increase seen in sales and customer satisfaction at the revamped stores.

Analysts were not so sure.

Makwe Fund Managers chief investment officer Makwe Masilela said the results show “the Ekuseni strategy is not working as yet but they don’t have a choice but to make it work. [This is] as they definitely need to compete head-on with Shoprite”.

Buss said the strategy had not yet pushed Pick n Pay’s revamped store growth to the levels of Shoprite’s sales growth.

With Luyolo Mkentane

childk@businesslive.co.za

gousn@businesslive.co.za

CHRIS GILMOUR: Back to work trend drives clothing, footwear, textiles and leather sales

The availability of credit at various outlets is a large part of the explanation
Opinion
1 week ago

Pick n Pay says restructure likely to result in ‘a few hundred’ job losses

More than 1,000 junior managers at risk, though company says most will be redeployed in other roles
Companies
2 weeks ago

THE FINANCE GHOST: Pick n Pay needs your love

Pick n Pay is in one of the most defensive sectors. But that doesn’t mean its position as a consumer citadel is assured
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Pick n Pay appoints workstreams to limit impact of load-shedding on its coffers

The group warned profit for the 2023 financial year might fall by as much as 18%
Companies
1 month ago

Competition watchdog sparks outcry over food price hikes criticism

Competition Commission under fire from academics such as Johan Kirsten and agricultural expert Wandile Sihlobo for lack of analysis
National
1 month ago

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.