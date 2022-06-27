Companies / Financial Services Discovery to start trading on A2X next week B L Premium

Discovery shares will start trading on A2X Markets next week after getting the green light, taking the number of instruments available for trade on the alternate exchange to 69.

The company, valued at R91bn on the JSE, will keep its primary listing, and its share capital — the value of the assets of a company held as stock — will be unaffected when the new listing begins trading on July 4...