Implats to list on the A2X in June The mining group joins peers such as Exxaro on the alternative bourse, bringing the listings to 68 with a combined value of more than R4.5-trillion

Precious metals group Impala Platinum is due to receive a secondary listing on the A2X on June 13, adding almost R174bn in value to the alternative exchange.

The listing will bring the number of instruments available for trade on A2X to 68 with a combined market capitalisation of about R4.5-trillion. The miner joins mining peers AngloGold Ashanti, African Rainbow Minerals, Pan African Resources, Exxaro and Tharisa on the exchange, which launched in 2017...